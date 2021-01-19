PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $42.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Shares of PD stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $48.20. 1,854,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,306. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $49.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -65.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,288,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $241,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,154 shares of company stock worth $32,258,493 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 5,125.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 167.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

