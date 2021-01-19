Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PTHRF remained flat at $$0.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. Pantheon Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interest in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.