Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a report issued on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

PH stock opened at $285.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $293.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,966,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,173 shares of company stock valued at $9,161,621. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

