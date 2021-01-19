Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the December 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 259.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGPHF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Partners Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF traded up $10.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,194.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,149.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,014.22. Partners Group has a twelve month low of $535.00 and a twelve month high of $1,240.00.

Partners Group Company Profile

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

