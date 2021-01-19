Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stephens increased their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.47.

Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 90,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,781,056. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $533.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.31 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 406,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $2,483,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 164,074 shares in the company, valued at $505,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,027,036 shares of company stock worth $10,827,703. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

