Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,254 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 456.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 51.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.36.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.77. 29,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,722. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.