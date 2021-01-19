Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys Shares of 7,225 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:BZM traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $18.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

