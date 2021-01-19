Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,804,000 after buying an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 120.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,366,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,313,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,986,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,379,000 after buying an additional 369,740 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,918,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after acquiring an additional 230,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 87,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,220. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

