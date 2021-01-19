Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,335.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony W. Ho sold 23,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $3,514,515.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,203 shares of company stock worth $51,155,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,536. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

