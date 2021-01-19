Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1,890.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,280. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.48.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

