Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 217,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,294,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

