Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,294 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 94.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 327.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 80.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 59.3% during the third quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,989,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $383,458.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

