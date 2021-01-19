Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter.

RGI stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $160.52. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,420. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $162.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.23.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

