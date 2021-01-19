Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 87 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.37. 15,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,236. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

