Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Update

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,900 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 597,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS PTOTF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 58,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,450. Patriot One Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Patriot One Technologies from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multisensor threat detection technologies.

