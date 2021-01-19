Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 6,333 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 653,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 206,795 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,869 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.7% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 195,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 122.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 614,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after buying an additional 338,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,166,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,097,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of -40.71, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.