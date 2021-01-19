Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.02 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,440 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Target were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Target by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded down $6.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.16. 5,225,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

