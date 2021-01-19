Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 48,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

ADP stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,610,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,546. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

