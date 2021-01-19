Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,051 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,190,702,000 after buying an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after buying an additional 13,312,350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,446,000 after buying an additional 1,187,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,418,000 after buying an additional 110,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,836,000 after buying an additional 336,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $52.15. 6,508,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $42.40. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

