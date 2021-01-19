Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,234 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for about 1.2% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.16% of A. O. Smith worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at $3,342,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 146.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 281,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 167,044 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares in the company, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,895.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $58.97.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.85%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

