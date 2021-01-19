Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 2,003 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus raised their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.69. 1,394,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

