Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Paycom Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $384.84.

Paycom Software stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.33. 647,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,821. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $435.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total transaction of $2,174,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,810. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11,600.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

