PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PayPal were worth $38,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in PayPal by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.61.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded up $6.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.06. 230,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,709. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.37. The company has a market capitalization of $288.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

