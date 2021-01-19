PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in PayPal by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $14,777,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PayPal by 53.8% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in PayPal by 20.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in PayPal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $7.46 on Tuesday, hitting $247.25. 366,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.64 and a 200 day moving average of $200.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The company has a market capitalization of $289.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Loop Capital began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.61.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

