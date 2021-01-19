Pelham Global Financials Ltd. Has $36.77 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Pelham Global Financials Ltd. lowered its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,034 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for approximately 15.1% of Pelham Global Financials Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of PagSeguro Digital worth $36,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAGS stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.74. 56,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,438. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.82. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $331.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

