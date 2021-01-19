Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Senior Officer Buys C$16,124.64 in Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Harold Andersen purchased 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$47.99 per share, with a total value of C$16,124.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$465,838.93.

Shares of TSE PPL traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$34.86. 841,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.76. The firm has a market cap of C$19.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.61. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$15.27 and a twelve month high of C$53.79.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.20.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

