Peregrine Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Teladoc Health worth $36,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.13.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.15, for a total value of $6,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,521,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,423 shares of company stock worth $14,323,047. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.26. 79,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,868. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.56 and a 52-week high of $253.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.97.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

