Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 12,235 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Veeva Systems worth $53,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after acquiring an additional 648,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,610,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,108,459,000 after acquiring an additional 539,396 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,555,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,479,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Shares of VEEV traded up $7.26 on Tuesday, reaching $278.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

