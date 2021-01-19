Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Silk Road Medical worth $22,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SILK. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SILK. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NASDAQ:SILK traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.80. 5,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,681. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $697,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $407,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,640. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.