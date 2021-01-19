Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 215,886 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of MasTec worth $32,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 53.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 16.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 85.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTZ traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 33,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,320. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MasTec news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,117.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,328 shares of company stock worth $4,687,490 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

