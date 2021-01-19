Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,538 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 1.18% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $23,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 388,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXNX stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $53.86.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $475,125.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $388,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $617,809.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

