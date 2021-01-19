Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.51 million.Perion Network also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-0.82 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 1,300,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,146. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PERI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Perion Network from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

