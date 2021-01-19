Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.31 million.Perion Network also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.36 EPS.

Shares of PERI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 55,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,389. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.99 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PERI. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Sidoti raised their target price on Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Perion Network from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications.

