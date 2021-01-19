Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) PT Set at €180.30 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €180.30 ($212.12) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €170.75 ($200.89).

Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) stock opened at €155.35 ($182.76) on Friday. Pernod Ricard SA has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €157.88 and its 200 day moving average is €147.34.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

