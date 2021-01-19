PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.16

Shares of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as high as $15.00. PetVivo shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 559 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

PetVivo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the licensing and commercializing medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Kush, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

