PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS PCLOF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 62,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,246. PharmaCielo has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40.

PharmaCielo Company Profile

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves in Canada, Colombia, Italy, and Mexico.

