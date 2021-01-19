PhoenixDAO 24-Hour Volume Tops $127,694.00 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. PhoenixDAO has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $127,694.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

