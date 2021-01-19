Pigeoncoin Trading Up 146.6% This Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 146.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $904,947.96 and $158,504.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000366 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00168785 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,013,149,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.