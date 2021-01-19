Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Short Interest Update

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,361,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 1,068,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Pilbara Minerals stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 431,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,760. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Pilbara Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

