PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Up 0.1%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.78 and last traded at $56.75. Approximately 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 54,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.3% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 109,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI)

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.