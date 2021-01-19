Piper Sandler Weighs in on Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of PACB stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.75. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 335,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $7,717,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,946,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,277,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,271,905 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,844,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,868,000 after buying an additional 11,613,288 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,248,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,977,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,816,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

