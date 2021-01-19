Pizza (PIZZA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $135.00

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Pizza has a total market cap of $508,088.93 and $135.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pizza has traded up 46.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020422 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 54.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin.

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

