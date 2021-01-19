Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618,807 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,996,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,960,000 after buying an additional 419,305 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after buying an additional 3,289,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,910,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 468,207 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 6,011,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

PAA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

