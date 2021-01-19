Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,188 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises about 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Planet Fitness worth $44,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 18.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,863,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,338,000 after purchasing an additional 914,640 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,636,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,468,000 after buying an additional 544,076 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,884,000 after buying an additional 1,136,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after purchasing an additional 114,960 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $4,277,624.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock worth $38,517,224. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLNT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. 15,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,253. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.89. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

