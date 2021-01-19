PlayChip Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.32 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. PlayChip has a market cap of $5.32 million and $92.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayChip alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00513545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00042789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,397.76 or 0.03837439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015825 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012506 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip is a coin. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 coins. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

PlayChip Coin Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayChip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.