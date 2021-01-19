Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Trading 6.7% Higher

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) traded up 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Playtech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

