Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Update

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.0 days.

OTCMKTS PYTCF remained flat at $$6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, January 8th.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

