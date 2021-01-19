Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $39.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $6.33 on Friday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 60,948,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,930,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.91 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $73.90.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Plug Power’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul B. Middleton sold 216,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $7,611,511.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,410.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,154,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $551,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,697 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Plug Power by 20.4% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 4,830,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,770,000 after acquiring an additional 820,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 63.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,565 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

