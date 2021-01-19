pNetwork (PNT) Hits Market Cap of $8.95 Million

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00001159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a total market cap of $8.95 million and $2.25 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00057922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.16 or 0.00545608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00042481 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.09 or 0.03890798 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015938 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012889 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

PNT is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 68,680,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,275,166 tokens. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for pNetwork is p.network.

pNetwork Token Trading

