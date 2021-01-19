Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,937 shares during the period. Points International comprises approximately 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.85% of Points International worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Points International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Points International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,161,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Points International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCOM stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. 1,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,160. Points International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $19.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.84 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Equities analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Points International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

